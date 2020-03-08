Biden vs. Sanders: How they compare on key issues

Politics

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday showing has set up a head-to-head competition with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over the direction of the Democratic Party — and over who will face President Donald Trump in November.

Biden is running on the legacy of the eight years he served alongside President Barack Obama while Sanders — an independent — is offering a democratic socialist platform with a radically different vision for America.

Both candidates will make the case for their respective platforms ahead of Tuesday’s contests in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington. They are also scheduled to meet onstage at the CNN/Univision Arizona debate on March 15.

Here’s a look at their proposals on key issues.

Health care

Biden

Biden has stuck by the Affordable Care Act, Obama’s signature healthcare plan, but has offered proposals for enormous new subsidies to make coverage through Obamacare’s exchanges less expensive. His plan includes a new “public option” that would allow people to buy into a program his campaign says would be similar to Medicare.

Head here for more on Biden’s plan.

Sanders

Sanders’ proposed “Medicare-for-All” health care program is the foundation of his progressive platform. Read the highlights of his Senate bill here.

His plan would leave intact the current infrastructure of doctors, hospitals and other health care providers, but nationalize the health insurance industry. Nearly all the money individuals and employers currently pay through insurers as well as much of the money states pay would, under Sanders’ plan, instead be paid by the federal government.

Sanders has suggested that Medicare for All would end up reducing the amount the country spends on health care, which experts say isn’t the case — though individual households might end up coming out ahead.

Head here for more on Sanders’ vision and how he plans to fund it.

Climate crisis

Biden

Biden has proposed a climate crisis plan that would set the US on track to eliminate net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The proposal embraces elements of the progressive Green New Deal and seeks to go “well beyond” Obama’s climate goals.

As part of the proposal, Biden is calling for an end to fossil fuel subsidies and a ban on new oil and gas permits on public lands. Like other Democrats, he would also reenter the Paris climate accord, the landmark 2015 agreement on emissions reductions that Trump withdrew from during his first year in office.

Biden’s plan leaves Congress to decide what enforcement mechanism would be used to require corporations in the United States to meet the goals he lays out — and penalize them if they fall short.

Sanders

Sanders, who excoriated Trump over withdrawing from the Paris agreement, is a leading proponent of the Green New Deal and is calling for an ambitious climate crisis plan that includes a vast mobilization to halt and reverse the effects of global warming over a decade.

The prime targets include meeting the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s goal of 100% renewable energy for electricity and transportation by 2030; cutting domestic emissions by 71% over that period; creating a $526 billion electric “smart grid;” investing $200 billion in the Green Climate Fund; and prioritizing what activists call a “just transition” for fossil fuel workers who would be dislocated during the transition.

In the process, the campaign claims, it would create 20 million new jobs in “steel and auto manufacturing, construction, energy efficiency retrofitting, coding and server farms, and renewable power plants.”

Immigration

Biden

Biden’s immigration platform outlines a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants while calling for broad reversals of Trump’s border policies.

Sanders

Sanders’ immigration platform calls for a large scale restructuring of the system through legislative action and a series of executive orders.

Education

Biden

Biden’s education platform would increase funding for schools in low-income areas, help teachers pay off their education debt and double the number of health professionals working in schools.

The plan would prioritize competitive pay for teachers, expanding access to preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds and districts offering rigorous coursework.

After those, Biden’s plan would leave it to school districts to identify their biggest needs to address with the remaining funding bump.

He’s said that “the bulk of” his education proposals can become law even if Republicans maintain control of the Senate after the 2020 elections.

Sanders

Sanders’ education policy plan lays out a 10-point agenda that calls for the end of for-profit charter schools, creates a salary floor for public school teachers, guarantees free school meals for all students and expands after school and summer school programs.

The platform proposes a salary floor of $60,000 a year for teachers tied to cost of living and a boost in the above-the-line tax deduction for out-of-pocket expenses on supplies.

His plan also called for a complete ban on for-profit charter schools and a moratorium on the funding of all public charter school expansion until a national audit on the schools has been completed.

For higher education, Sanders has pushed an ambitious “college for all” program that would eliminate the student loan debt of every American and calls for free tuition at all four-year public colleges and universities, as well as community colleges.

Gun violence

Biden

Biden’s gun control plan would require owners of assault-style rifles to either sell their firearms through a voluntary buyback program or register them with the federal government.

Sanders

Sanders, who has come under criticism from Biden over his past Senate votes on gun control, is pushing for expanded background checks and to close various loopholes in firearm purchases.