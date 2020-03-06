Rising progressive star Rep. Ruben Gallego endorses Joe Biden

Politics

Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego, a rising progressive star, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Friday in another blow to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The move provides further evidence of Biden’s growing momentum, which is now expanding outside the Democratic Party’s moderate circles.

“With the Arizona Primary less than two weeks away, I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden for President. As a combat veteran I can think of no better leader to serve as our Commander in Chief,” Gallego said in a statement. “I know Joe Biden has the wisdom, experience, compassion, and empathy to beat Donald Trump and get our government working again.”

Gallego had initially backed California Sen. Kamala Harris, but remained uncommitted since she left the race in December.

Last year, progressives pushed Gallego to run in the Arizona’s Democratic Senate primary against centrist former astronaut Mark Kelly. The draft campaign was led by Latino Victory and Democracy for America and backed by fellow Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a former Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair who endorsed Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 presidential primary.

Latino Victory’s former president, Cristobal Alex, is now a senior adviser to the Biden campaign.

Gallego, an Iraq War veteran, ultimately decided not to seek the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Martha McSally and endorsed Harris in the presidential primary last fall. He backed Hillary Clinton over Sanders in 2016.

Both Gallego and Grijalva, who was Sanders’ first congressional endorser during his 2016 run, attended a 2018 rally with Sanders in Phoenix. Neither ended up supporting his 2020 presidential campaign.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.