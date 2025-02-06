Rep. Raul Ruiz opposes RFK Jr.’s nomination for HHS Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Multiple physicians in the House of Representatives openly spoke out against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination for Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary.

Representatives and doctors, such as Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-25), released a statement about the nomination.

"The American people deserve an HHS Secretary who is guided by science, evidence, and a commitment to public health. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promotes dangerous and unfounded mistrust in vaccines which are proven to have saved millions of lives. He is a threat to basic mental and reproductive health care services and exhibits a concerning lack of understanding of key aspects of our healthcare system," they wrote in the statement.

Rep. Ruiz previous made a statement in November 2024 about RFK Jr., saying, "I’m concerned that Robert F. Kennedy JR’s anti-vaccination rhetoric, which has no scientific bases, will undermine trust in vaccinations at a time when our nation is already experiencing an increase in measles outbreaks, the reemergence of polio, and the fivefold rise in whooping cough. Vaccines are essential in protecting our communities from preventable diseases, and any false rhetoric that erodes this trust could result in dire consequences."

These democratic reps in congress hosted a press conference which can be watched below: