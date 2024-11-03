Severe weather hit Oklahoma City, leaving behind significant damage
OKLAHOMA CITY (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Severe weather, including multiple tornadoes, hit the Oklahoma City Metro area overnight and left behind significant damage.
It's unclear exactly how many tornadoes touched down, but the National Weather Service (NWS) will provide official numbers after it surveys the area.
The Oklahoma City Fire and Police Departments say at least five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, several structures and traffic lights sustained damage.
There are also reports of downed trees and flooded vehicles due to rainfall.
"We were laying in bed and we heard this big noise and it sounded like a train was going by...And then we head this thumping and crashing against the house. Stuff had blown in between our house and the house on our west side, and it broke the windows in our bedroom - the upper windows, not the bottom. The rain was coming, so I had to pull a bench with a bunch of clothes away from the window and get a bucket."
Daniel Haggard, Oklahoma City resident