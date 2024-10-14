Fuel trucks escorted by Florida authorities during gas shortage

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Sheriff's deputies in Florida's Hillsborough County escorted fuel tankers on the way to fuel stations on Saturday, October 12, amid a gas shortage in the region following the impact of Hurricane Milton, local media reported.

Footage posted to X by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows several police vehicles line up near the tankers on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said fuel depots were opened in Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, with more planned for Sarasota and Charlotte counties.