Skip to Content
National-World

Fuel trucks escorted by Florida authorities during gas shortage

By ,
today at 7:19 AM
Published 7:29 AM

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Sheriff's deputies in Florida's Hillsborough County escorted fuel tankers on the way to fuel stations on Saturday, October 12, amid a gas shortage in the region following the impact of Hurricane Milton, local media reported.

Footage posted to X by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows several police vehicles line up near the tankers on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said fuel depots were opened in Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, with more planned for Sarasota and Charlotte counties.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content