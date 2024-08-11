Skip to Content
Maryland home explodes, killing one person and injuring two others

today at 2:38 PM
Published 2:46 PM

BEL AIR, Mary. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least one person was killed and two others were injured following a house explosion in Maryland Sunday morning.

The fire department was initially dispatched to the home in Harford County for an exterior gas leak at around 6:42am Eastern.

According to officials, there was an odor of gas within the area, and as crews approached the scene, they found a debris field and called for additional help.

Piles of debris and rubble are all that's left of the home, and it's unclear if anyone was inside that residence.

Officials are still assessing the damage in the neighborhood, but multiple structures are expected to have been affected, including a house right next door where a woman inside was injured.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation as search and rescue operations continue.

