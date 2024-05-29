Seven injured, two reportedly missing following building explosion in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least seven people were injured and two others are believed to be missing following a building explosion in Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday.

The blast happened shortly before 3:00pm Eastern. It blew off the facade of realty tower in downtown Youngstown.

Firefighters helped some people get out of the building which was a chase bank on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors.

According to authorities, the blast collapsed the first floor into the basement.

The building's structural integrity is in question so no firefighters were being allowed in to conduct a search.

At least two people are unaccounted for.

The seven injured individuals were taken to a local hospital, with at least one of them is in critical condition.