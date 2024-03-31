Skip to Content
Oregon man narrowly escapes runaway saw blade

today at 11:10 AM
Published 11:18 AM

EUGENE, Oreg. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Surveillance video shows an Oregon man narrowly escape being hit by a runaway saw blade.

The terrifying moment happened as the man was entering QuickTrips Neighborhood Market in Eugene.

Footage shows the man enter the shop mere seconds before a four-foot concrete saw comes flying across the parking lot, and lodges itself a few inched from the front door.

The saw had suddenly came loose from a nearby construction site. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

