Secretary Mayorkas to participate in Super Bowl pubic safety press conference

today at 11:15 AM
Published 11:23 AM

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The National Football League (NFL) and members of law enforcement is holding a press conference Tuesday morning.

According to NBC News, the press conference, taking place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center at around 11:30am, is to "provide an overview of public safety plans for Super Bowl activities in Las Vegas."

NBC News has provided the following speakers:

  • Cathy Lanier, Chief Security Officer, NFL
  • Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
  • Karon Ransom, Special Agent-In Charge, United States Secret Service, Las Vegas Field Office
  • Spencer L. Evans, Special Agent-In Charge, FBI Las Vegas
  • Kevin McMahill, Sheriff, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

