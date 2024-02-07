Secretary Mayorkas to participate in Super Bowl pubic safety press conference
LAS VEGAS, Neva. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The National Football League (NFL) and members of law enforcement is holding a press conference Tuesday morning.
According to NBC News, the press conference, taking place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center at around 11:30am, is to "provide an overview of public safety plans for Super Bowl activities in Las Vegas."
NBC News has provided the following speakers:
- Cathy Lanier, Chief Security Officer, NFL
- Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- Karon Ransom, Special Agent-In Charge, United States Secret Service, Las Vegas Field Office
- Spencer L. Evans, Special Agent-In Charge, FBI Las Vegas
- Kevin McMahill, Sheriff, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department