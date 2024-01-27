Colorado motorcyclist facing charges after posting video of him going 150mph on the road

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A motorcyclist who posted video of his 20 minute ride from Colorado Springs to Denver faces a slew of charges beginning with speeding at more than 150 mph.

He might not have gotten caught if he hadn't posted his ride on YouTube. Accordingly, the trip between the two cities usually takes more than an hour.

Authorities say this rider, who goes by the name Gixxer Brah, is actually 32-year-old Rendon Dietzmann of Texas.

They say numerous drivers and online viewers contacted them about the September incident. The patrol has issued a warrant for his arrest.

He faces more than a half dozen charges including menacing and reckless endangerment.