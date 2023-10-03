Two Florida teens hospitalized following a shooting at a football practice

APOPKA, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two teens are in the hospital following a shooting that broke out at a football practice in Florida.

According to authorities, three teens got into an altercation on the field while a youth sports group, Pop Warner, practiced. They say one of the teens went to their car, grabbed a gun, and started shooting at the other two in the parking lot.

One of the teens was struck in the arm, and the other was hit in the torso. The two injured teens were taken to a local hospital where they are said to be in stable condition.

The suspected shooter was detained by police.