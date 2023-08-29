Tampa International Airport closes due to Tropical Storm Idalia

TAMPA, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Tampa International Airport has officially closed as Tropical Storm Idalia closes in on Florida.

The storm is forecast to become a major hurricane before hitting Florida's Gulf Coast. Commercial flights at the airport stopped after midnight.

The airport announced that it would be closed to visitors and that it will not operate as an official shelter.

It is closing early to secure jet bridges, equipment and aircraft before the storm is expected to hit Wednesday.

Some private and cargo flights will continue flying Tuesday morning, but all air traffic will stop by 7:00am Eastern time.

The airport said it expects to reopen Thursday morning, but could stay closed longer depending on when officials can assess storm damages, or if road closures prevent opening.