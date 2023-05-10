New York Representative George Santos charged

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Representative George Santos has been charged by federal prosecutors for an array of crimes, including fraud, theft, money laundering and making false statements.

The New York Republican was in custody Wednesday.

The 13-count indictment, which was unsealed Wednesday, alleges Santos spent campaign funds on luxury clothing and car payments, fraudulently received more than $24,000 in unemployment benefits and reported false income and asset data on house disclosure forms.

He is due to make an initial court appearance in federal court in Long Island, New York later that day.

Litany of other scandals

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in press release that, "This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations." The press release went on to say, "Taken together, the allegations in this indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of congress and enrich himself."

These charges follow a litany of other scandals that have focused on Santos since before he was sworn into congress in January.

Despite the growing calls for him to resign from Congress from constituents and other lawmakers from both parties, the freshman Republican has already announced his intention to run for reelection.

According to the Justice Department, Santos faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the top charges against him.