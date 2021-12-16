Arizona airports to receive nearly $70 million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Money to go into major projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be awarding $69.5 million to airports across Arizona, which comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The FAA, part of the United States Department of Transportation, is making these funds available to invest into major projects such as for airport terminals, transit connections and roadways.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” stated U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”

Five rounds of funding will be distributed once each year and other airports are allowed to submit projects for review to be paid with the Infrastructure Law.