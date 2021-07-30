2 teens found dead inside running car

National-World

By Katelyn Massarelli

COLLIER COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — Two teens were found dead inside a running car inside Sugden Regional Park in Naples Wednesday evening.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are investigating the two deaths. From preliminary observations, deputies do believe the teens could have died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning related to a modified exhaust system. The autopsies are pending to determine a cause of death for both teens.

Investigators said they examined the car and determined its exhaust system had been modified. Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless byproduct of combustion.

Collier County deputies said they recommend anyone who smells exhaust or experiences a headache while sitting in a running vehicle should consider the potential od carbon monoxide and seek assistance from a reputable mechanic.

