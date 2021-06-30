Fire official tells families that four additional victims have been found dead in condo rubble; death toll rises to 16

National-World

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Fire official tells families that four additional victims have been found dead in condo rubble; the death toll rises to 16.

The commander of an Israeli team helping to search the rubble remain hopeful.

Col. Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, said that while this is the most difficult site he has ever worked, his team found new spaces in the rubble to search Monday and Tuesday.

The White House announced President Joe Biden planned to be in Surfside on Thursday to visit victims' families and first responders.

KYMA.com will bring you the latest updates on this story.