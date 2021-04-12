Biden calls for ‘peace and calm’ in the wake of Daunte Wright’s fatal encounter with police in Minnesota

National-World

President Joe Biden on Monday called for “peace and calm” in the wake of Daunte Wright’s fatal encounter with police in Minnesota, saying his death does not justify violence or looting.

The President also said that he’s awaiting a full investigation into the matter before weighing in on the officer’s intentions. He added that he has seen the body camera footage of Wright’s traffic stop.

“We’ve spoken to the governor and the mayor, spoken to the authorities there, and I haven’t called Daunte Wright’s family, but prayers are with their family,” Biden said.

“It’s really a tragic thing that happened, but I think we’ve got to wait and see what the investigation shows — the entire investigation. You’ve all watched, I assume — as I did, the film, which is really the body cam, which is fairly graphic. Question is — was it an accident? Was it intentional? That remains to be determined by a full-blown investigation.”

The President said he’d been briefed on the situation and urged against looting and violence in the wake of Wright’s death.

“But in the meantime, I want to make it clear again, there is absolutely no justification — none — for looting. No justification for violence. Peaceful protest — understandable. And the fact is that, you know, we do know that the anger, pain and trauma that exists in the Black community in that environment is real. It’s serious and it’s consequential. But it will not justify violence and/or looting,” Biden said.

“In the meantime, I’m calling for peace and calm. And we should listen to Daunte’s mom, who is calling for peace and calm,” the President added.

When asked if the federal government should be surging federal resources to Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, to keep the peace, Biden said there were already federal resources on the ground, including those already in place in preparation for the ongoing Derek Chauvin trial, which is happening in nearby Minneapolis.

“There will not be a lack of help and support from the federal government if the local authorities believe it’s needed,” he said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.