Tiger Woods’ SUV crash was caused by speed and an inability to negotiate a curve, Los Angeles County sheriff says

Six weeks after golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries in a car accident, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the main causes of the crash were speed and Woods’ inability to negotiate a curve.

Woods was driving a Genesis SUV around 7 a.m. February 23 when the vehicle veered off the road and rolled over.

He likely mistook the gas pedal for the brakes, and no braking was detected, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Capt. James Powers said. The car hit the tree, went airborne did a “pirouette” before It landed.

The SUV was traveling about 75 mph when it struck the tree, Villanueva said.

After weeks in the hospital, Woods has been recovering at home.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods tweeted in March.

“I am so grateful for the support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”