Buckingham Palace says royal family is ‘saddened’ in first statement since Harry and Meghan interview

The British royal family is “saddened” to learn of how challenging the last few years have been for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, calling the allegations of racism made by the couple in an interview with Oprah Winfrey “concerning,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement reads.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

The statement adds: “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Buckingham Palace’s response comes more than 36 hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of damning accusations in their first sit-down interview since stepping back from life as senior royals and moving to the US last year.

Some of the claims — including allegations of racism and Meghan’s admission that she felt suicidal during her first pregnancy — have the potential to deeply impact the royal family’s reputation and have left a cloud of suspicion over some of its members.

