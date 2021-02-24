Hispanics in the US Fast Facts

National-World

Facts

The Office of Management and Budget describes Hispanic or Latino ethnicity as “a person of Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, South or Central American, or other Spanish culture or origin regardless of race.”

Hispanic people are the largest minority in the United States. Only Mexico has a larger Hispanic population than the United States.

In 2015, the Census Bureau projected that in 2060, Hispanic people will comprise 28.6% of the total population, with 119 million Hispanic individuals residing in the United States.

In 2018, Hispanics made up 8% of the electorate, compared to 10% in 2016.

There are an estimated 60,481,746 Hispanic people in the United States, comprising 18.4% of the population.

There are more than one million Hispanic residents in ten US states – Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Texas.

An estimated 41,757,391 US residents, or 13.5% of the population, speak Spanish at home.

An estimated 23,484,777 Spanish speakers also speak English “very well,” according to the 2019 Census survey. An additional 6,762,059 reported they speak English “well.”

Of the 60,481,746 Hispanic people in the United States, the following is a breakdown of how they define their race:

White alone: 39,686,000

39,686,000 Some other race alone: 15,513,283

15,513,283 Two or more races: 3,005,564

3,005,564 Black alone: 1,393,631

1,393,631 American Indian and Alaska Native alone: 610,988

610,988 Asian alone: 209,070

209,070 Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone: 63,210

