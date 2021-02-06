Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid under investigation following car crash that left child with life-threatening injuries

National-World

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night that sent two young children to the hospital.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred on the southbound ramp onto Interstate 435 from Stadium Drive near Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs’ home field.

Police said a Chevrolet Impala was disabled on the ramp, and the driver called family members for assistance. His family members arrived and parked their Chevrolet Traverse south of the disabled car. A Dodge Ram truck struck both vehicles. A 4-year-old and 5-year-old in the Traverse were transported to a local hospital, with the 5-year-old sustaining life-threatening injuries, police said.

The condition of the children was unknown Friday night. The drivers of the Impala and Traverse were not injured, police said.

The driver of the Dodge Ram sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and was being investigated for impairment, according to the police incident report.

In a search warrant first obtained by CNN affiliate KSHB, police identified Britt Reid as the driver of the Dodge Ram truck. Reid told a responding officer that he had consumed “two to three” drinks after the officer observed an odor of alcohol “emanating” from Reid as well as “bloodshot and red” eyes. Reid also told the police that he takes the prescription drug Adderall, according to the search warrant.

The officer conducted a field-sobriety test and observed signs of impairment, the warrant states.

Reid was taken to a local hospital after complaining of stomach pain.

Reid has not been charged with any crime at this point.

According to the search warrant, a computer check performed by police revealed Reid has had “multiple prior DUI contacts.” The police sought and received a judge’s permission to collect blood from Reid to assist with their investigation.

In a statement, the Kansas City Chiefs said, “The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. But Reid, the team’s outside linebackers coach, will miss the game, according to a pool report Saturday.

The report added the team stands by its earlier statement about gathering information and said the team had no further comment.

The team has not responded to requests for additional information.