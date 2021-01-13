Barry Diller Fast Facts

National-World

Here’s a look at the life of media mogul Barry Diller.

Personal

Birth date: February 2, 1942

Birth place: San Francisco, California

Birth name: Barry Charles Diller

Father: Michael Diller, real estate developer

Mother: Reva (Addison) Diller

Marriage: Diane von Furstenberg (2001-present)

Education: Attended University of California, Los Angeles

Other Facts

Dropped out of UCLA after less than a year.

Credited with popularizing made-for-television movies.

Owner of the sailing yacht Eos, one of the world’s largest private sailing yachts.

Married fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in 2001, 26 years after they first met.

Diller has stated that he considers von Furstenberg’s children, Alexander and Tatiana, as his own.

Is on the board of directors of The Coca Cola Company.

Timeline

1961-1966 – Works at the William Morris Agency. Diller starts in the mailroom and works his way up to agent.

1966-1974 – Works at ABC, eventually becoming the vice president of prime time television. During this time, Diller creates ABC’s “Movie of the Week.”

1974-1984 – Chairman and chief executive of Paramount Pictures Corporation.

1984-1992 – Chairman and chief executive of Fox, Inc.

1986 – Launches the Fox television network.

1992-1994 – Chief executive officer of the QVC network.

1995-2010 – Chairman and chief executive officer of InterActiveCorp (IAC), formerly Silver King Communications.

2005-present – Chairman and senior executive of Expedia, Inc.

2010-present – Chairman and senior executive of IAC.

November 2014 – Diller and the Diller-Von Furstenberg Family Foundation announce plans to build a park on stilts above the water on the Hudson River in New York City’s Chelsea Pier neighborhood.

June 15, 2015 – A New York civic organization files court documents to prevent further construction on Diller’s planned park. The civic organization raises concerns about the environmental impact the project would have on the city’s waterfront.

October 25, 2017 – Diller announces his intention to move forward with his plan to build a park on the Hudson River. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo helped Diller reach an agreement with environmental groups that opposed the project.

August 14, 2018 – Tinder co-founders and other former and current executives file a lawsuit against Diller’s Match Group and parent company, IAC. The suit, filed in New York, alleges that executives with Match and IAC intentionally undervalued Tinder to deny them of billions of dollars.

August 20, 2020 – MGM Resorts announces that Diller has joined the company’s board of directors, days after Diller’s IAC bought a nearly $1 billion stake in the Las Vegas-based global casino and hotel giant.