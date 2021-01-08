New Details: Twitter permanently suspends Trump
Social media platform cites 'risk of further incitement of violence' in announcing decision
WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter on Friday announced it's banning President Donald Trump from its platform citing “risk of further incitement of violence.”
The social media giant said Friday: “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”
Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours earlier this week after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol try to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
After the rampage, Trump posted a video on Twitter calling rioters “very special” people and saying he loved them. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.
