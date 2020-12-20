Ariana Grande appears to be engaged after posting a telling Instagram post

National-World

Ariana Grande is now off the market, according to her Instagram account.

The singer posted several pictures to her account featuring herself and her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, followed by a large ring. The captions reads: “forever n then some.”

The alleged engagement ring is a large diamond solitaire with a pearl to one side of the stone.

News of their relationship was made public in May with the release of Grande’s song “Stuck with U,” in collaboration with Justin Bieber. In the music video, Grande and Gomez are seen together for the first time dancing together at the end of the song.

However, the pair had been dating since January, according to People Magazine, and they have reportedly been quarantining together during the pandemic.

If Gomez’s name is unfamiliar, it’s because he is not in the entertainment industry. Grande’s beau is a real estate agent in Los Angeles.

The news comes two years after Grande’s engagement to comedian Pete Davidson fizzled.