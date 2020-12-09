A 4-year-old boy was rescued six hours after falling into a water well in Texas

National-World

A 4-year-old Texas boy was rescued Tuesday night after first responders worked hours to chisel him out of an 8-inch wide water well.

“Through prayers and actions from everyone involved a little boy lives today,” said Starr County Sheriff Rene “Orta” Fuentes in a post on social media Wednesday.

Authorities responded to an emergency in Garceño around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday for a child who fell down a water well at a ranch property, according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

Community agencies aided in an hours-long rescue, including members of the sheriff’s ofice, La Rosita Fire Department, Roma Fire Department, Mission Fire Department and the Starr County Memorial Hospital Emergency Services, said the sheriff’s office.

“So proud of our Mission firefighters and all first responders that helped to rescue the child from the hole after six long hours,” said the City of Mission, Texas, in a post on social media along with a video of the rescue. “The pit was only 8-10 inches in diameter. It’s a Christmas miracle!”

The rescue team was applauded as they pulled the young boy from the hole, where he was lodged between 8 and 9 feet, according to Mission Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Robert Alvarez.

After his rescue, the boy was alert and communicating with first responders. He was flown to a hospital and was in stable condition and undergoing tests, said the sheriff’s office in a post to social media.