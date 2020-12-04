Two US marshals shot in the Bronx in confrontation with suspect in Massachusetts state trooper shooting

National-World

A suspect is dead after a confrontation in the Bronx Friday morning in which two US marshals were shot and wounded, according to a senior law enforcement official.

The marshals are in “OK condition,” the official said. An officer with the New York Police Department, which was assisting the US marshals in a backup role, also suffered a minor injury.

A gun was recovered near the suspect, who was wanted in connection with the wounding of a Massachusetts state trooper, the official said.

According to CNN affiliate WABC, the suspect allegedly shot the trooper in the hand on November 20 on Cape Cod.

The station reported that gunfire erupted around 5:30 a.m. as US Marshals were executing a warrant on Ely Avenue in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

The marshals and the NYPD officer were taken to Jacobi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to WABC.