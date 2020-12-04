$60,000 reward offered in shooting death of 1-year-old boy in Washington, DC

National-World

Authorities offered reward of up to $60,000 after a 1-year-old was shot and killed in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night, according to police.

The boy, Carmelo Duncan, was in a car when he was shot multiple times, police said.

Preliminary information indicates that a man was driving the car, and there may have been another child passenger, according to city Police Chief Peter Newsham. Neither was injured in the shooting.

It appears that the car had been moving when the shooting took place, Newsham said.

Police officers who arrived at the scene about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday were told DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services had rushed the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts failed, the police department said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible, the police said.

The Washington field office of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has offered an additional $25,000, and the FBI Washington field office has offered $10,000, bringing the total reward amount to $60,000.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called the shooting a “heinous crime.”

“There are no words for the sense of loss that our city will feel when they hear of this heartbreaking tragedy,” Bowser said in a statement.

“We cannot tolerate senseless gun violence, and we must continue to come together to have the tough conversations about what we must do to eradicate it,” she said.

Anyone with information should call the police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the angel we lost, his loved ones, and those who know the agony of this terrible loss,” the mayor said.