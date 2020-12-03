NFL athletes and Lowe’s are donating $1 million in Christmas trees to needy families

National-World

NFL stars who spend their Sundays lighting up the scoreboard are making the holidays a little brighter for a number of families in need.

On Giving Tuesday, Lowe’s and the NFL announced that they are teaming up to donate $1 million worth of pre-lit Christmas trees to families and organizations impacted by the pandemic.

Over the next two weeks, more than 13,000 Christmas trees will be delivered to homes and facilities — childcare and youth centers, first responder stations and nonprofit housing organizations — to help bring some holiday cheer.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff are among the NFL players working to donate trees within their local communities.

“This has been a tough year for so many people who deserve nothing but joy and festivity this holiday season. I was so touched by what Lowe’s is doing to make the holidays a little brighter for these special families and organizations, and just knew I had to get involved,” Prescott said. “Giving back is what the holidays are all about, and it’s an honor to be a part of these tree deliveries alongside so many other incredible NFL players and organizations.”

A number of NFL players will also be giving back to their hometowns by hosting drive-thru events and sending personalized video messages to families.

“At a time when holiday moments at home are more important than ever, we wanted to spread a little joy to those who have been impacted most by the pandemic this year,” said Lowe’s chief brand and marketing officer Marisa Thalberg. “With the holidays upon us, this initiative is one way we are giving back to ensure even more people can brighten their homes this season.”