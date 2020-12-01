Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey was found dead near a Houston interstate, police say

National-World

Alexis Robinault, a 26-year-old Instagram influencer with over 30,000 followers, was found dead off a Houston interstate last week, police said.

Robinault’s body was found Saturday morning on a stretch of road in northwest Houston. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences identified her body, which had no visible injuries, Houston police said in a news release.

Her autopsy is pending, so her cause of death is unknown, police said. The department’s homicide division is investigating her case.

Robinault, who used the name “Alexis Sharkey” on Instagram, shared photos from her travels around Texas and beyond with her followers.

Her mother, Stacey, told CNN affiliate KTRK she hadn’t spoken to her daughter since Thanksgiving, days before her body was found.

Robinault “traveled as much as she could” and dreamed of seeing the world, her mother said. Despite her modest online following, Robinault was never less than her truest self.

“For her integrity, it was just so obvious that what she had out there was who she was and what she believed in,” Stacey Robinault told KTRK.

When reached for comment, the Houston Police Department directed CNN to its Twitter page, where police said they’ll share updates on the case.