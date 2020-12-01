A hunter was fatally shot in Minnesota by another hunter when he was mistaken for a deer

National-World

A man hunting in Minnesota last week was fatally shot when another hunter mistook him for a deer.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received a report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Red Lake Tribal Police on November 25 that they were investigating a hunting-related fatality that occurred on or near the Red Lake Reservation.

Around dusk, the hunter told police that he observed movement of what he thought was a deer and fired one round from his rifle. When he discovered that he shot a man he immediately called 911. Police said that he is cooperating with the investigation.

The two men were reportedly not hunting together at the time.

Polics said the man who was shot was not wearing a typical blaze orange or other high-visibility clothing, which is recommended by the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

The deceased man was then transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy.