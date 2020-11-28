Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO and ‘tremendous visionary,’ dies at 46

National-World

Tony Hsieh, the former CEO of Zappos, died peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, according to a statement emailed to CNN by Megan Fazio, a spokesperson for DTP Companies, a Las Vegas-based enterprise for which Hsieh served as the visionary.

Hsieh, 46, died from injuries sustained in a house fire that occurred in Connecticut while he was visiting family, according to Fazio.

“Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world. Delivering happiness was always his mantra, so instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life,” said a statement from his family that was shared with CNN by Fazio.

Hsieh was well known for his leadership of online shoe and clothing retailer Zappos. According to a statement posted on the company’s website, he had been with Zappos for 20 years and retired earlier this year.

“The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being,” Zappos CEO Kedar Deshpande wrote in a statement Friday. “We recognize that not only have we lost our inspiring former leader, but many of you have also lost a mentor and a friend.”