Gigantic alligator spotted roaming Florida golf course

National-World

You thought Jurassic Park was just a movie?

Well, you might be forgiven for thinking dinosaurs still walk the earth after seeing footage of a ginormous alligator roaming on a Florida golf course.

Spotted at Valencia Golf & Country Club in Naples, Florida during tropical storm Eta, the gator was seen prowling a tee box by Tyler Stolting, a professional at the club, on Wednesday.

The sheer size of the animal had many on social media questioning whether it was actually real.

However, according to David Sheen, the reptile and amphibian research leader of the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there was “nothing unusual” about the size of the alligator.

“It’s an iconic species and conservation success story. But in short, there’s nothing unusual about this alligator or the video,” he said on Twitter.

It’s not the first time an alligator has been spotted on the golf course.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

In 2017, American golfer Cody Gribble nudged a slumbering gator off of the fairway and into the water during the opening day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida.