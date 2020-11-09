Positive COVID-19 test sidelines FGL’s Tyler Hubbard at CMAs

National-World

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard is the second artist so far that will miss a scheduled performance at the CMA Awards on Wednesday due to COVID-19. Hubbard posted a note on his Instagram page on Monday saying he was asymptomatic and quarantining on his bus outside his home. It comes days after another artist, Lee Brice, also revealed he had tested positive and would not perform on the show that airs on ABC from Nashville, Tennessee. A statement from the Country Music Association said while they were disappointed the country stars would not perform, their priority was the safety of the artists, crew and staff.