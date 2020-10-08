The Latest: Louisiana tells residents to prepare immediately

National-World

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Delta (all times CDT):

Gov. John Bel Edwards is using telephone and text messages to urge Louisiana residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta. Edwards spokeswoman Christina Stephens said a 30-second robocall being sent to most landlines was warning residents that Thursday is the last day they have to get ready. Officials are also sending text messages to people who have signed up to receive information from the governor’s office. The messages note that much of Louisiana is under tropical storm or hurricane watches because of Delta, and that residents should “prepare now and have your emergency plans in place.”

Gov. Kay Ivey has lifted a mandatory evacuation order for tourists along Alabama’s coast as Hurricane Delta steams through the Gulf of Mexico toward a likely landfall in Louisiana. The National Hurricane Center has said the storm is likely to have a minimal impact on coastal Mobile and Baldwin counties. Ivey said Thursday that local officials had agreed to rescind the evacuation order, but urged residents to still monitor the storm for potential storm surge and heavy rain. Coastal areas are still recovering from Hurricane Sally, which made landfall last month at Gulf Shores. Officials worried that debris along roadsides and erosion on beaches and dunes could worsen problems should Delta hit Alabama.