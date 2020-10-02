Woman convicted of sexual abuse of daughter, stepdaughter

National-World

DECATUR, AL (WALA) — Lisa Marie Lesher, 41, of Carrollton, Georgia (formerly of Falkville, Alabama) was convicted by a jury on October 1, 2020 of nine charges involving sexual abuse of her daughter and stepdaughter.

Authorities say Lesher was convicted of two counts of rape in the 1st degree, four counts of sodomy in the 1st degree, one count of sodomy in the second degree, one count of sexual torture, and one count of sexual abuse in first degree.

The trial was presided over by Morgan County Circuit Judge Stephen Brown.

Officials say testimony revealed that Lesher sexually abused her daughter and stepdaughter for several years at their home in Falkville, along with her husband, Michael.

The case was first reported in 2007.

According to authorities, the reason for the delay in the prosecution is unclear, however, District Attorney Scott Anderson reopened the case at the request of the victims soon after he entered the District Attorney’s office.

Anderson said, ” this was one of the worst cases of child sexual abuse I’ve ever seen and once it was brought to my attention, we went to work on bringing these two monsters to justice.”

Anderson also said that because of the delay in prosecution, his office had to reconstruct the entire case from the beginning. Lesher’s husband, Michael, was tried for his participation in the abuse last year and sentenced to 438 years in prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack and DA Investigator Johnny Coker. Schellack said that she fully expects Lesher to receive the maximum sentence available under the law and that she will present that argument to the court at Lesher’s sentencing.

Lesher is facing a maximum sentence in excess of 700 years.

“Social abuse cases are among the most difficult cases to prosecute, I want to Commend the Morgan County District Attorneys for getting justice for the victims in this case.”

