‘There are plenty of good people with firearms’: We F.I.G.H.T. hosting open carry gun rally Saturday outside Davenport City Hall

Davenport, IA (Quad-City Times) — There will be an open carry gun rights event outside Davenport City Hall Saturday afternoon.

We F.I.G.H.T. is hosting the event, 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, downtown in the public space in front of city hall at 226 W. 4th St.

“Our goal is to come out and express our support for civil rights and gun rights,” said Eric Puryear, a Davenport attorney who also serves as the treasurer for We F.I.G.H.T.

Anyone attending is encouraged to not have a round in the chamber during Saturday’s event to practice gun safety.

Puryear said the last open carry rally in Davenport was organized “by an individual with hateful rhetoric and confederate flags” on his Facebook page, but this rally is to show “it’s not just those sort of hate-filled racist people that have firearms. There are plenty of good people with firearms,” he said.

Puryear was expecting fewer people to turn out for the open carry event Saturday than what the turnout has been like for other events, such as last weekend’s “Say Her Name” gathering outside of the Davenport Police Department.

He also said We F.I.G.H.T. as a local organization is “growing faster and with more success than any of us could have hoped for and it’s encouraging and we’re just getting started.”

