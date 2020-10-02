Police arrest man accused of filming, distributing child porn in West Virginia

National-World

MECHANICSBURG, Pa (WPMT) — A Mechanicsburg man accused of being a fugitive from justice in West Virginia was taken into custody in the borough Thursday by members of the Mechanicsburg Police Department and agents from the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Homeland Security, along with a sheriff from the Monogalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Banks, 36, was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Robert Street, police say.

He was wanted on multiple charges out of West Virginia, according to police. Those charges included counts of use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct, distribution of sexually explicit material involving minors, strangulation of another without their consent, soliciting a minor via computer, and third-degree sexual assault of a person less than 16 years of age, police say.

Banks was charged after an investigation by the Monogalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers seized evidence during a search of Banks’ home, and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

Banks was taken to Cumberland County Prison and was arraigned on the charges. Bail was set at $250,000.

