Officer to get award after saving women from jumping off bridge

Des Moines, IA (KCCI) — Warning: This video may be hard to watch.

A video shows the moment before a Windsor Heights police officer saved a woman from jumping off a bridge.

In May, Officer Johnson responded to a welfare check on I-235 bridge near Walnut Creek. When he arrived, a woman was threatening her life.

“Luckily, somebody called in and we were able to intervene,” said Chief Chad McCluskey, with the Windsor Heights Police Department.

The woman was pulled to safety. In those moments, Johnson is being thanked for his empathy and kindness.

“Part of showing the video and releasing the video is that you can feel that. When you watch the video you can actually feel the compassion he had for that individual,” McCluskey said.

Now, Johnson is receiving a Meritorious Service Award this week for his lifesaving actions.

“I think everyone can relate to the fact that bad news spreads faster than good news a lot of times, and so to be able to get this out in front of people and remind them that officers are here to help them, and we’re human too,” McCluskey said.

