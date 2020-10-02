Company doubles its workforce because of pandemic

National-World

Swannanoa, NC (WLOS) — North Carolina’s unemployment numbers are showing some improvement, with about 100,000 fewer people out of work, according to the latest data available data.

While many business owners have been devastated by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, National Wiper Alliance, with its 500,000-square-foot manufacturing plant, has doubled it’s workforce because of the huge demand for one product it makes — the perforated squares called wipes. The wipes are shipped nationally and globally.

“It’s been like Groundhog Day,” National Wiper Alliance founder and president Jeff Slosman said. “We are seven days a week 24/7.”

The plant in Swannanoa supplies wipes to hospitals, restaurants, schools and myriad industries that relying on them to disinfect spaces and buildings.

“Early on, we set in protocols to keep our employees healthy. Little did we know the demand for our product was going to be as dramatic of an increase as it was,” said Slosman, who grew up in Asheville.

Slosman has doubled employee numbers from 100 to close to 200 since the pandemic began. He said wipes are back-ordered and he has plans to buy another building, which would make three total, to expand production.

Sarah Rosario was hired as National Wiper Alliance’s human resources director after she was laid off during the pandemic.

“When I was needing a job was about the time they were ready to bring on more human resources support,” Rosario said. “We have approximately 20 positions open immediately to fill across five different shifts.”

The company has huge rolls of synthetic raw material that’s uncut and purchased from U.S. companies. The Swannanoa plant then cuts and forms the wipes that get sold to distributors and used for private label brands, which means name brands you might find on a grocery store shelf.

About 30 miles away, the news was not as good. Baxter, the nation’s largest IV bag producer for hospitals, has furloughed some of its workers but would not disclose how many. The company has 3,000 employees in the Marion-area facility. A company spokesman said demand for elective surgeries and hospitalizations has gone down, which has reduced demand for the IV bags.

In Swannanoa, Slosman said he’s grateful for the business and feels humbled his company is producing something of intrinsic value for consumers at a time when constant sanitization is of such importance.

To apply for one of the open shift positions at National Wiper Alliance call 828-236-1300.

