Police trying to ID political sign thief

Mt. Pleasant, MI (WNEM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing political signs from residents’ yards.

Mt. Pleasant Police said the male suspect has stolen signs on the southeast side of the city.

He was walking his black dog on Buckingham Street between midnight and 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, according to police.

The suspect is described as between 6 feet 3 inches and 6 feet 5 inches with a large build, dark hair and beard, and possibly wearing glasses.

Police said he was wearing athletic gear and tall compression socks.

Anyone who can help investigators identify the suspect is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at (989) 779-9111.

