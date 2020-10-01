‘Pallet Man’ rebuilds eyesore

National-World

BLANCHARD, La. (KTBS) — Despite fines and jail time, the resident who’s come to be known by some as the “Pallet Man” is back at it. And this time, one neighbor says is junkyard activity is even worse.

“Terrible. Just horrible. I have to see this every day,” Linda Estes bemoans.

We found Marty Julian has created a another huge eyesore. This time it’s in his front yard, whereas before it was in back. He’s not only stacked hundreds of wooden pallets above the roofline of the home. He’s also hoarding lots of old window air conditioning units.

He was strapping them onto a trailer that was hooked to a lawn tractor and moving them around the yard Wednesday morning. He would not say way, declining to comment because he’s not happy with our previous coverage over the last three years.

The town spent $9,000 cleaning up the property last year. But Julian has hoarded more pallets in addition to collecting old appliances. They’re easily spotted as motorists zoom by the intersection of Sand Valley and Jo Lacey.

The town put Julian in jail for a few days in July for ignoring orders to keep the property up to code. Since that didn’t stop Julian, Estes has lost hope.

“I don’t think anything will be done about it. It hasn’t this far. And they’ve gone after him. I don’t see it changing. It just gets worse.”

Estes says she’s confronted about Julian about the mess.

“I have asked him why are you doing this? And he said — this is his response — because I can,” Estes says.

While most people in the neighborhood are angry with Julian’s junky yard, he has a friend directly across the street in Sammy Tompkins.

“It doesn’t bother me a bit. I don’t know what I would do if they weren’t there,” Tompkins says of Julian and his father, Charles.

“They’re a godsend to me. I’m sad that it got to be a big deal. But it’s not to me,” Tompkins said, adding that Marty Julian helps him with maintenance of his house.

Mayor Jim Galambos and the town’s attorney, William Bradford, say all they can do within the bounds of the law is take Julian back to court, and possibly have him jailed again. Ten days is the maximum they can get for code violations.

That’s Julian received in July. But the mayor says Julian was let out after four days, possibly due to COVID-19 concerns at the jail.

The town has also put a lien on the house to try to collect for the cleanup and court costs. But Bradford says they’ve yet to see a dime.

Estes wants the town to get tough on Julian’s father, who owns the home. But Bradford says they’re reluctant to put a man who’s around age 80 in jail for his son’s junk.

