Local club gets by, even though indoor music venues still closed in Phase 3

Asheville, NC (WLOS) — With North Carolina moving into Phase 3 of opening, businesses like bars can operate at a limited capacity. Other businesses like music venues are still closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grey Eagle, a popular music venue stop for many in Asheville, has been able to remain at least partially open thanks to its attached restaurant. A restaurant that once relied on the music venue to survive is now helping the entire business survive.

“We’ve had to pivot our model towards streaming and outdoor patio shows,” marketing and promotions manager John Zara said.

The curtains have been closed, but the kitchen has been able to remain open, with small outdoor concerts also happening.

“We’re grateful that we are able to do what we’re doing, but it’s still just enough to pay the bills and get by,” Zara said.

With the music venue part of the business shut down, the Grey Eagle team has shifted operations to lean completely on the attached taqueria.

“The taqueria kind of leaned on the music venue. It needed the music venue to have patrons to come in and eat. And once the pandemic hit, it kind of flipped it around,” Zara said.

As North Carolina enters Phase 3, indoor music venues are still kept closed. Bars are now allowed to open at a 30% outdoor capacity and small outdoor entertainment venues are allowed to open at a 30% capacity. But because of the restaurant, Grey Eagle will continue to operate the food service with outdoor seating and limited-capacity outdoor concerts. They have also added shows for outdoor drive-in concerts in Maggie Valley.

Mission Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Hathaway said it’s important for business to return to normal, but in a way that makes sense.

“It’s equally the right thing to do it in a cautious step-wise, as the Governor (Roy Cooper) and Secretary (Dr. Mandy) Cohen have said, in a dimmer-switch fashion, where we slide ourselves to opening instead of a flicking the switch on and opening up,” Hathaway said.

Hathaway said that as long as people maintain social distancing guidelines, there shouldn’t be any major increases in the caseload.

“It’s about adopting a mindset that we’re not waiting until it’s over, we are adjusting all along the way,” Hathaway said.

As for the Grey Eagle, Phase 3 means a continuation of business with the new normal.

“We’re going to continue to keep business as usual, which means limited capacity dining, outside we are transitioning to have some inside dining as it gets cold,” Zara said.

