Infant fights for life following fatal multi-car accident

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — An infant is battling for his life following a deadly high-speed accident in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday night.

Georgia State Patrol said accident happened at the intersection of Techwood Drive and 10th Street just after 9:30 p.m.

A tropper noticed two vehicles traveling extremely fast on I-75 near Howell Mill Road and was able to catch up to one of the vehicles, a Black BMW coupe traveling over 120 mph hour.

GSP told CBS46 News that the driver refused to stopped, and began a high speed chase near other vehicles. In a matter of minutes, the driver exited onto 17th Street and continued speeding to 10th street where he crashed into a Nissan Altima along with two other vehicles.

GSP said immediately after the crash the driver hopped out of the BMW and ran away from the scene. As for the victims inside the Altima, investigators told CBS46 NEWS 18-year-old Anjanae McClain died at the scene of the crash. They added an infant, who was also in the Altima was critically injured and rushed to the hospital where it is currently fighting for his life.

Three other passengers were also rushed to the hospital and were reported in stable condition. As the driver of the Black BMW, GSP told CBS46 News he was captured on surveillance video leaving the crash. They’ve identified him and acquiring a warrant for his arrest.

GSP added they won’t release the name of the driver of that black BMW until he is caught. The agency explained he is a 25 year old man.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.