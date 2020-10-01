Christkindlmarkets canceled for 2020, will host virtual ‘Home For the Holidays’ event

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — Another holiday festivity has been canceled due to COVID-19. The Christkindlmarkets hosted in Milwaukee and Chicago have canceled the in-person events for 2020.

The Christkindlmarket says they’ll bring the feel of the market to you with a virtual “Home For the Holidays” event.

Folks are encouraged to participate in the event at christkindlmarket.com. Items found at the markets can be purchased online and shipped to your door.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.