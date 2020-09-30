Teacher’s legacy lives on through books

National-World

Bossier City, LA (KTBS) — The sun beamed down on students at Bossier Elementary as they filed through a line to choose books to take home and call their own. It was as if Lori Rhodes was smiling down on what she was seeing.

Rhodes taught at the school for 14 years and was passionate about reading and teaching her students to love literacy like she did. In July, the beloved educator passed away, leaving her husband, Keith, and son, Zach — both Bossier Parish teachers — searching for a way to honor her memory.

Instead of flowers, the family asked people to either bring books or donate money toward the purchase of books for Bossier Elementary and a kindergarten/first grade school in Webster Parish where Rhodes had also taught. About $5,000 and some 1,100 books later, the Rhodes made a special delivery; books not only for the classrooms and school libraries, but some for each child to take home, too.

“I miss my beautiful bride immensely, but am overjoyed at being able to pass along something tangible in her memory that will encourage the love of reading that she had,” Keith Rhodes said.

Today would have been Lori Rhodes’ birthday. Her husband said he thought the book giveaway would be a great way to celebrate her life.

Books can be donated at tinyurl.com/LoriRhodesBookMemorial

