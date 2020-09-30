Student gets early start in agribusiness

National-World

Leesburg, GA (Albany Herald) — Shonkia Holsey is preparing for a career in agriculture.

The 17-year-old Leesburg native is using futuristic technology in the form of hydroponic towers to grow crops. Hydroponics is the practice of growing plants in water or other solutions without the use of soil.

“I thought this was a neat and innovative way to grow leafy vegetables fast,” Shonkia, a senior at Lee County High School, said.

Her hydroponics operation consists of three towers located on a 40-acre farm owned by her parents Shon and Chiquita Holsey in Lee County. She said her parents’ farming operation inspired her to get involved with agriculture.

With help from Fort Valley State University area extension agent Charlie Grace, the Lee County High School student applied for and successfully received a $5,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Youth Loan.

As an extension agent, Grace said he feels honored that Shonkia’s parents have allowed him to be her agricultural mentor. He says he will advise her about entrepreneurship, financial management, record-keeping and introduce her to horticulture relating to the hydroponic tower project.

“I will also be teaching her about the USDA-FSA Youth Loan Program as it relates to paying the loan back on an annual basis,” Grace said. He said he looks forward to helping her focus on her agricultural major when she attends college.

To be eligible for the loan, the applicant must be starting or operating an income-generating farming project of moderate size. He or she must be between the ages of 10-20 years old, a member of 4-H, Future Farmers of America, Tribal Youth Program or an agricultural youth organization.

The Lee County High School senior learned about the loan program after her mother approached Grace and told him of her daughter’s interest in farming. She said that Grace guided her through the loan process.

“He also talked to me about my responsibility of paying the loan back,” Shonkia said.

After finding out her loan application was accepted, the teenager said she was ecstatic.

“I was excited that I would be given the opportunity to start my own business,” Shonkia said.

The Leesburg native said the loan allowed her to purchase the hydroponic towers, seeds and other equipment.

Her parents say they are proud that Shonkia decided to follow their footsteps and pursue a career in agriculture. The Holseys said Shonkia should learn budgeting, independence, and develop good customer services skills from her farming experiences.

“Most importantly, she should learn how to be an entrepreneur,” her father said. “We pray that she succeeds on this path.”

Shonkia said she’s in the process of growing a variety of leafy vegetables such as lettuce, kale, rainbow chard and basil. She said she plans to sell these vegetables and herbs to consumers.

“It makes me feel independent that I will be making my own income, and I’m excited and anxious to see how this turns out,” Shonkia said.

After graduating from high school, Shonkia said she plans to attend college and major in business with a minor in agribusiness.

For more information about the FSA Youth Loan program, contact Grace at (478) 235-7091 (gracec@fvsu.edu) or visit the USDA-FSA website at fsa.usda.gov.

