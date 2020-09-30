Football community rallying together to help beloved coach

National-World

WENTZVILLE, MO (KMOV) — After Holt High School beat Fort Zumwalt West Friday night, their strength and conditioning and defensive backs coach Aaron Smith went home not feeling well.

“He talked to his fiancée and they were kind of talking back and forth,” said Holt football coach Ethan Place. “She went to give him a hug from behind and he wasn’t really responsive, it happened about 11 or so.”

Since Friday, Aaron Smith remains hospitalized as doctors try to diagnose his condition. According to Place, Smith suffered stroke-like symptoms affecting his speech and body movement.

“It was just kind of a major shock to see someone you just saw a few hours ago, who was fine and then all a sudden they’re battling,” said Place. “He’s making progress every day, picking up more vocabulary and also the feeling on the right side of his body has been weakened.”

Place himself experienced a major medical incident a few years ago, needing a kidney transplant. Now he and the community are rallying again to help Coach Smith.

“The community around here is awesome and they really take care of their own,” said Place. “They’ve rallied to really help him in any possible way that they could. They were great with me and helping in any way, so it’s a great community to be a part of.”

Place says Smith is a huge part of the team and community and is always there for his players. This Friday, the team will wear and sell t-shirts saying “Aaron Strong”.

“For me as a football coach you always look for someone who is passionate and wanting to coach for the right reasons,” said Place. “That’s one of the things I love about him, he’s 100-percent here for the kids, he means a ton to our program he brings a lot of energy.”

