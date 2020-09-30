Breweries feel the impact of aluminum shortage

National-World

TEMPE, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) — An aluminum shortage is affecting local breweries who turned to canning their beers to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“It’s been very challenging. It’s been sort of an even shortage, access to cans and time delays have been huge. We’ve had breweries asking to borrow cans from each other,” said Rob Fullmer, with the AZ Craft Brewers Guild.

When shutdowns were implemented, breweries turned to canning beer for to-go orders to maintain income. Fullmer says draft beer essentially evaporated for the time being, and about a half a dozen breweries started canning for the first time due to the pandemic.

“When Dr. Pepper reports they can’t put certain Dr. Pepper products out, it does give us concern. It could be a business decision to cut out the very small breweries, and that’s all we have here is very small breweries,” Fullmer said.

Right now, it’s not just local breweries using cans. Restaurants have started selling more canned beverages with to-go orders, plus many people are going to the grocery store to stock up on canned sodas or beer to enjoy at home.

“So many breweries rely on draft sales, right? So many soda manufacturers get those sales at McDonald’s where they fill up the cup and basically all that’s been taken away with no inside seating. So there’s been a mad dash basically for everyone in the beverage industry to can their product,” said Dylan DeMiguel, a co-owner of The Shop Beer Co in Tempe.

The Shop is still not able to open for dine-in services, so they are relying heavily on canned beer sales.

“Can sales have basically become a lifeline for us, to just kind of put it plainly,” DeMiguel said. “Cans were a smaller part of our business in 2019, and that grew month over a month going into 2020, and as of now, it’s a big leg of our business.”

Breweries are now required to order a full truckload of pallets, which is up to 270,000 cans when they request a delivery.

“Our logistics team is really working hard to be predictive of that. Some of our orders they say are going to be delivered are now pushed out 2-3 more weeks. There’s definitely some severe competition to get those cans,” DeMiguel said. “It’s a delicate dance to try and spend your money appropriately, plan for the future, and understand that at any time an order just may not be fulfilled.”

Fullmer says when breweries request painted cans, there is now a 16-25 week wait time. For this reason, many breweries are ordering blank cans and placing their own stickers on them, which can also be costly.

“The things we’re facing today are very challenging in many different ways; to add a can shortage on top is definitely the icing on the cake,” DeMiguel said.

Fullmer and DeMiguel are hoping things even out, and the aluminum shortage gets under control once more breweries and restaurants can open up with full service.

