Woman thanks State Trooper for going above & beyond after she hits deer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — A woman is making sure an Alabama State Trooper is getting the thanks he deserves after coming to her rescue.

Travelling back from Muscle Shoals on Labor Day Pam Rhea hit a deer on I-65 just outside Montgomery.

“I was at exit 161 — I’ll never forget it. And I saw the deer coming from the median and I knew I was going to be hit,” recalled Pam.

With impact unavoidable — Pam tapped her breaks and prayed for the best.

“I remember seeing it slide up the windshield and its eyes really big. I know I went forward because when I sat back up my rear-view mirror had fallen,” said Pam.

Safely pulling over to the shoulder she called 911. Not long after Troooper Jabarick Williams responded.

“I was just glad I wasn’t alone anymore… because that was really scary,” said Pam. “I truly believe he was my angel that day.”

Putting Pam at ease, Trooper Williams not only removed all of her belongings from the car — keepsakes from her late father — but he waited for her vehicle to be loaded onto the tow truck before taking her to the airport to get a rental car — because it was the only place open on Labor Day.

“I remember he said it’s going to be okay… It’s going to be okay. And part of it was that was my mom’s car… And she passed away five years ago. So he knew it was really emotional anyway… So he said everything is going to be alright. Everything is going to be okay,” recalled Pam.

Last week — ALEA — recognized Trooper Williams for a job well done in a Facebook post in response to a thank you letter written by Pam. ALEA’s post has more than 2,000 comments and nearly 84,000 likes. She also wrote a thank you letter to Trooper Williams’ parents.

“Because they need to be thanked for raising such a wonderful man. Because every parent wants to know what their child does when they’re out in their every day life… And they had to have a hand in how he is. I just really believe he went above and beyond what he had to do that day… And it really touched my heart,” said Pam.

Pam went on to say she was unsure if Trooper Williams had received her letter — but was “thrilled” when she saw ALEA’s Facebook post.

