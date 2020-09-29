Woman gives birth to son while battling COVID-19

National-World

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Jordyn Vazquez said doctors told her it’d be extremely tough for her to ever get pregnant.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom, it’s the ultimate goal,” said Vazquez. “I wasn’t going to give up. I was going to do anything I could to make it happen.”

After several failed attempts, the nurse finally got pregnant, but hours prior to her delivery she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I did the C-section,” said Vazquez. “My husband was not allowed to be with me. I didn’t get to see Enzo [her newborn son]. They took him straight from surgery to be evaluated by a NICU team.”

Enzo Vazquez was born healthy, weighing 10 pounds, but Jordyn’s battle wasn’t over just yet.

“When I was sleeping at the hospital, my heart would stop for five or six seconds at a time,” Jordyn explained.

The new mother remained in the hospital alone only to see her husband and newborn on FaceTime. Meanwhile, she continued to fight coronavirus, pneumonia and an infection from the C-section.

“I felt like I had to be the strong one,” said Jordyn’s husband, Maury Vazquez. “I had to be the one saying ‘Hey let’s hold our head tight, let’s try to get home as fast as we can.'”

“To go through all that, have a baby and then not get to spend his first week with him, is hard,” said Jordyn. “He definitely got me through it, that’s for sure. Seeing him every day on the phone gave me a reason to keep fighting, even when it felt like it was going to be really hard to come out.”

Now Jordyn is home with her husband and son, grateful she can tell the story about how she defeated a virus that is taking the lives of thousands across the world.

